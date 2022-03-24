The shoes are too big to fill: Tiger on 'Heropanti 2' Eid release

- Advertisement -

Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff is gearing up for his first ever Eid release in the form of ‘Heropanti 2’, feels that he has a huge responsibility on his shoulders to deliver a knockout film.

For years together, the festival of Eid has been synonymous with Salman Khan film releases. This time around with the ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ star not coming out with any release, Tiger feels that the shoes are too big to fill.

Sharing his thoughts on booking an Eid release for his actioner, Tiger said, “Heropanti 2 is my first ever Eid release, a period that has been synonymous to Salman sir because of his blockbuster film releases.”

“I am aware that the shoes are too big to fill but I’m glad that I got this opportunity to entertain the audience around a festive time like this. It’s a huge responsibility but the pressure reduces when I see all the love that is coming my way. I feel grateful,” he added.

Ever since Salman Khan has blocked this festive time of Eid for his films, there’s been no one else who has come on that date, except perhaps Shah Rukh Khan, who had one Eid release.

‘Heropanti 2’, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria, is a sequel to the hit 2014 film ‘Heropanti’ which was Tiger’s debut vehicle.

In addition, Tiger also has ‘Ganapath’ and ‘Baaghi 4’ up his sleeves for this year.