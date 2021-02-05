ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

‘The White Tiger’ on BAFTA longlist in 7 categories

The White Tiger has found mentions across top categories in the longlist of the BAFTAs this year.

By Glamsham Editorial
Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger on Netflix Poster
Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger on Netflix Poster
For the first time in its history, the British Academy has released longlists across all categories for its film awards, and Iranian-American filmmaker Ramin Bahrani’s India-centric story, starring Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao, has made quite a mark.

The White Tiger has found mention in seven categories — Best Film, Best Director, Adapted Screenplay, Leading Actor, Supporting Actress, Cinematography and Editing.

Adarsh Gourav has made it to the longlist for the Best Actor category. His rivals in the category are Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal), late Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Tom Hanks (News Of The World), Anthony Hopkins (The Father), Mads Mikkelsen (Another Round), Gary Oldman (Mank) and John David Washington (Malcolm & Marie).

Priyanka is in contention to get nominated in the Supporting Actress category, and has stars like Niamh Algar, Maria Bakalova, Ellen Burstyn, Olivia Colman, Jodie Foster, Amanda Seyfried and Saoirse Ronan as competition.

Priyanka’s cousin, actress Parineeti Chopra, tweeted: “Ladies and gentlemen, meet my BAFTA Longlist sister. I meaaaaan, Can’t wait for this to happen”.

To which, Priyanka responded: “You’re a cutie tishuuuu! (fingers crossed emoji) love u @ParineetiChopra.”

In the Best Film category this year, as many as 15 films have gone through to the Round Two of voting, and five will be nominated. Along with The White Tiger, other titles include Another Round, Da 5 Bloods, The Father, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Mank, Soul, Sound Of Metal and The Trial Of The Chicago 7.

Bahrani is in the race to get nominated in the Best Director category. For the second round of voting, 20 films have progressed, out of which six will be nominated. Other names to appear in the linglist are: Another Round, The Assistant, The Father, Mank, One Night In Miami, Promising Young Woman, Tenet and The Trial Of The Chicago 7.

The final nominations lists will be out on March 9, with the ceremony scheduled to be held on April 11.  –ians/sug/vnc

