The YES Bank Story, book to be adapted for screen

Penguin Random House India closes deal with Almighty Motion Picture for the AV rights of 2021’s number one financial thriller ‘The Banker Who Crushed His Diamonds: The YES Bank Story’ by Furquan Moharkan. Published by Penguin earlier this year, ‘The Banker Who Crushed His Diamonds’ has been reviewed as an interesting, crisp page-turner and is now set to be adapted for screen.

‘The Banker Who Crushed His Diamonds’ uncovers the deep rot set in YES Bank’s glittering success story. Charting the trajectory of the bank, from its inception to its dramatic rise and meteoric downfall, this book captures the story of the people behind one of the biggest banking failures in Indian history.

The author of the book Furquan Moharkan shares, “I am really excited that Almighty Motion Picture has acquired the rights for my book. A scam of this magnitude has to be taken to masses and what better than a book getting made into an AV form. We have also seen growing interest in financial thrillers in the country, which I hope would lead to success of ‘The Banker Who Crushed His Diamonds’ in AV form. This will also help a lot in making the masses financially more literate.”

Almighty Motion Picture was launched in 2020 with a web series on MX Player. The urge amongst a motley of creative professionals to create content with a difference, gave birth to vibrant, level-headed yet cherubic content creating outfit Almighty Motion Picture. The boutique production house is headed by actor turned entrepreneur Prabhleen Kaur Sandhu. Commenting on the AV rights acquisition of the book, she says, “We have always craved for good content and when I came to know about ‘The Banker Who Crushed his Diamonds’ by Furquan Moharkan, it did not take me another thought to go for the rights to be adapted on screen.”

Vaishnavi Singh, Manager, Digital Platforms, Products & Video Rights, Penguin Random House India, says, “After the resounding success of the book, we are excited to see the story of one of the biggest banking scams transform for screen. We have seen a growing appetite for financial crime drama and ‘The Banker Who Crushed His Diamonds’ not only fits the bill as a cautionary tale, but it is also is a revelation of the chinks in India’s armour against financial chaos.”

Shreya Punj, commissioning editor, Penguin Random House India, says, “I’m delighted to see just how much readers loved ‘The Banker Who Crushed His Diamonds’ finding it informative and accessible. It’s an important book, especially for the average Indian who values her savings and is a cautious investor. Now in an AV format, this important and cautionary story will reach more people.”