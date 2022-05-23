This is how Chulbul Pandey's dream came true

- Advertisement -

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reacted to the Central government’s new initiative in making the police force all over India more people-friendly.

To improve the image of police officers in the country, Praveen Pardeshi, a Member Administration at Capacity Building Commission, shared a post about proactively solving the problems.

- Advertisement -

Salman, whose iconic police officer character Chulbul Pandey from ‘Dabangg’ stands against injustice in the film franchise, shared a tweet and stated that Chulbul’s dreams have been fulfilled.

The star wrote: “Government of India has launched a massive training programme to make the police forces all over India more people friendly. Ab Chulbul Pandey Ki Aasha Sach hui. #Praveenpardeshi @PMOIndia.”

- Advertisement -

On the work front, the ‘Wanted’ star is gearing up for ‘Tiger 3’. He will reprise his role along with Katrina Kaif, while Emraan Hashmi is the new addition to the franchise.

He has also commenced shooting for ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ with actress Pooja Hegde.