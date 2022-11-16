This makes Parineeti Chopra feel humbled and honoured

After receiving some rave reviews from the audience, Uunchai is still standing strong at the box office. A film that revolves around friendship and learnings about life has proved to touch everyone’s heart with utmost ease.

Sooraj Barjatya has brought in a perfect amalgamation of such amazing actors for a film like Uunchai. Parineeti Chopra who is playing a tour guide in this film, earlier expressed how such movies are a once-in-a-lifetime blessing and shares how humble and honoured she is with the amount of love Uunchai has been receiving.

The actress shared, “I am truly so humbled and honoured at the success of Uunchai, I have gone through many ups and downs in my career but success like this and love from the audience like this just makes you feel that they continue to believe in you and appreciate you. I am going to give a big party very soon to celebrate this love that the audience is giving me.”

Currently, the actress is busy relishing the success of Uunchai and will soon announce some exciting line up in the coming year.