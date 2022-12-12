scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
BollywoodNews

Throwback Sunday: Tragedy king Dilip Kumar's acting skills draw youngsters to cinema halls

The most surprising part was to see the young crowd making a beeline to get into the halls.

By Glamsham Bureau

The most surprising part was to see the young crowd making a beeline to get into the halls.

A student named Trisha said, “Recently, I saw this Ayesha Khan’s (Pakistani girl) Instagram video where she is dancing on an old song – Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja. The song and her dance left me amazed and I wanted to get into the retro mode and hence came here as I came to know that Dileep Kumar’s biggest hits are being shown here.”

Another college student Arpit said, “Had read that Shahrukh Khan somehow is compared with Dileep Kumar. So I wanted to figure out how they too are similar or different.”

“We had expected senior citizens to come here and bring back their old memories but it is surprising to see youngsters visiting and watching these old movies of Dilip Kumar,” said one of the owners of the cafeteria at the theatre.

In fact, most of the audience had come to find out the retro Bollywood experience by watching the films of one of the most talented stars of Bollywood whom the industry bade goodbye on July 7, 2021 at the age of 98 following prolonged illness.

December 11 marked the 100th birth anniversary of Dilip Kumar. To celebrate the day, Film Heritage Foundation organised a two-day festival – “Dilip Kumar Hero Of Heroes”. Some of Dilip Kumar’s finest performances including Devdas, Ram Aur Shyam and Shakti were screened in over 30 cinema halls and 20 cities across the country.

These cities also included Jaipur where Inox screened two films – Aan and Shakti on Saturday in evening and night shows, while on Sunday, it screened Devdas, Ram and Shyam and Shakti.

Previous article
NZ logs 40,098 new Covid community cases over past week
Next article
WhatsApp rolls out feature to enbale users find groups by contact name
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Karan Kundrra

Nikki Tamboli

Nora Fatehi

Ananya Panday

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US