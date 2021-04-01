BollywoodNews

Throwback Thursday: Mallika Sherawat sizzles in bikini

Mallika Sherawat strikes a sultry bikini pose in a throwback post she shared with fans on Thursday

By Glamsham Bureau
Mallika Sherawat sizzles in bikini
Mallika Sherawat sizzles in bikini | pic courtesy: instagram
ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Mallika Sherawat strikes a sultry bikini pose in a throwback post she shared with fans on Thursday. The actress wears a yellow bikini in the image that, although old, had her fans gushing. She paired her beach look with trendy sunglasses, flaunting a slender frame by the pool.

The actress, who has been part of films such as “Murder”, “Pyaar Ke Side Effects”, “Welcome” and “Double Dhamaal”, kept the caption simple.

“Throwback Thursday,” she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Within just a few hours of uploading the picture, the actress had received over 41k likes.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAnanya Panday needs ‘some space’
Next articleIndia records 200% spike in time spent on lock screens
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

advtg

LATEST UPDATES

advtg

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates