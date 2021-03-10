ADVERTISEMENT
Throwback Tuesday: Maniesh Paul flaunts washboard abs

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Actor Maniesh Paul has injured his arm and is recovering. Meanwhile, to keep fans smiling, he has posted a throwback picture on Instagram, flaunting perfect abs. The actor also encouraged his fans to hit the gym.

“Lage raho…right now arm is injured….on my path to recovery…ye #throwback pic hai….par utni bhi throwback nahi hai…. chalo ab aap bhi gym jaao #mp #workhard #workout #fitness #goforit #gym #eatclean #lean #machine #pump #stayfocussed #staystrong,” he wrote as caption.

The actor will soon be seen in the film “Jug Jugg Jeeyo”, which stars Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani along with Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. This will be Maniesh first project with filmmaker Karan Johar’s production house Dharma Productions. The actor started shooting for the film in November.

Maniesh has also been seen in films such as “Tere Bin Laden 2”, “Ranbanka” and “Mickey Virus” and has hosted shows such as “Mujhse Shaadi Karoge” and “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2020”.

–IANS

anj/vnc

