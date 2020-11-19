Advtg.
Bollywood News

Tiger admits he has become 'rusty' with flying kicks

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Bollywood action star and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff feels he has become rusty with his favorite move — the flying kick.

Tiger posted a video on Instagram where he is seen practising the move. He manages to get it right only once out of four times.

“You know your rusty af when you nail your fav move only 1/4 times #needabiggertarget,” Tiger captioned the video, in which he sports a grey and white ensemble.

Advtg.

Tiger keeps sharing videos of his martial arts practice and gym workouts on social media.

Speaking about his work, the actor is gearing up for his just-announced film “Ganapath”. He will be revisiting his tough and rugged avatar in the action film set in a post-pandemic dystopian era. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is expected to go on floors by mid-2021.

Meanwhile, Tiger will soon start working on the action drama “Baaghi 4”, as well as the sequel to his debut film, “Heropanti”.

Advtg.

–IANS

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleSridevi will always be my favourite muse: Manish Malhotra
Next articleSushmita Sen's daughter Renee set for debut in short film

Related Articles

News

Aayush to Arpita on 6th anniversary: Blessed to have a partner like you

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actor Aayush Sharma marked his sixth anniversary with wife Arpita on Wednesday by sharing a post commemorating six years of...
Read more
News

Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain on a 'DND' vacay in Maldives

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actress Tara Sutaria is off on a holiday in Maldives with rumoured beau Aadar Jain, and the two budding Bollywood...
Read more
News

Tiger Shroff's sister wants to raid Disha Patani's closet

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Krishna Shroff, sister of Bollywood action hero Tiger Shroff, wishes to raid actress Disha Patani's closet as soon as possible.Disha...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Tiger admits he has become 'rusty' with flying kicks 1

Kareena shares picture of son Taimur gorging on French fries

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a photograph of her son Taimur Ali Khan relishing French fries.In the Instagram picture Kareena...
Tiger admits he has become 'rusty' with flying kicks 2

TV star Manish Goel to star as Vikas Dubey in 'Hanak'

Tiger admits he has become 'rusty' with flying kicks 3

Zeeshan Ayyub: 'A Simple Murder' gave me a chance to be...

Tiger admits he has become 'rusty' with flying kicks 2

Tanuj Virwani: I love the idea of disappearing into a character

Tiger admits he has become 'rusty' with flying kicks 2

Kurt Russell: I'm a court jester

Tiger admits he has become 'rusty' with flying kicks 2

Rohit Saraf: Didn't think I would get along with Prajakta Koli

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks