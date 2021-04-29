Tiger Shroff’s ‘Baaghi’ turns 5, mom Ayesha gets nostalgic

Adv.

Tiger Shroff made his Bollywood debut with ‘Heropanti’ and since then, he has stunned audiences with his impeccable onscreen presence. Today on of his most loved performances as Ronnie, clocks in 5 years to its release.

The actor, who initially caught everyone’s attention with his dancing prowess, has carved a niche for himself with power-packed action performances over the years. The ‘Baaghi’ franchise now boasts of 3 instalments, with the much awaited 4th one underway.

The film highlights multiple high octane action scenes and sequences, that left the audiences in awe of the actor’s action prowess. The movie ‘Baaghi’ boasted of impressive action scenes that kept the audience hooked to the edge of their seats. Tiger performed some mind blowing techniques in the film like, ‘Grand Master Shifuji’ and the Killing Machine. Be it any action sequence, like the market fight scene or Market fight shot, Tiger’s swift moves were a major highlight.

Adv.

The ultimate fight scene in the last scene of the film, is what proved Tiger’s action flair and proved it that he is here to stay.

Like all other parts of the franchise, ‘Baaghi’ emerged out as one of the most successful films of 2016. All three parts of ‘Baaghi’ feature Tiger Shroff in the lead role. ‘Baaghi’ and ‘Baaghi 3’ co-starred Shraddha Kapoor with Tiger Shroff, while ‘Baaghi 2’ featured Disha Patani.

Ever since ‘Baaghi’, Tiger has given the audience some major action sequences that make him the best choice for action films amongst his contemporaries.

Adv.

To celebrate the occasion Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff posted an Instagram message, as his hit film ‘Baaghi’ completed five years of release.

Posting a few action sequences of Tiger from the film, Ayesha wrote, “Baaghi❤️ it’s been 5 years and this film will always bring back incredible memories! It truly gave my Tiger his place in our wonderful film industry and it showed me just how passionate and hardworking my son is❤️ 4 pm to 4 am shifts continuously for 2 weeks with no breaks, doing this level of action to bring something special for you all🙏🏻 you make me so proud my Tiger❤️ @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff @apnabhidu @sabbir24x7 @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala @shraddhakapoor”

Apart from the ‘Baaghi’ franchise, Tiger Shroff also has the ‘Heropanti’ and ‘Ganapath’ franchise under his belt. The directors and producers have entrusted the actor with the responsibility take their franchises ahead and by the looks of it, Tiger has nailed it wonderfully.