BollywoodNews

Tiger Shroff completes 7 years in Bollywood

Actor Tiger Shroff celebrated virtually seven years to his debut with 'Heropanti'

By Glamsham Bureau
Actor Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to celebrate virtually seven years to his debut with “Heropanti”. The actor shared a few action clips from the film and wrote a long caption, expressing his gratitude.

He wrote, “Eternally grateful for all your love support and acceptance just wanted to put together and share some of my fav action clips through my journey as an action hero. Special thanks to my #tigerian army, as long as my legs dona¿t give out on me hope i can continue to entertain you lots of love always.”

The actor also took to his Instagram stories to congratulate his “Heropanti” co-star Kriti Sanon, who also made her debut with the 2014 film.

Uploading a picture of them together, he wrote: “Happy 7 years Kriti. Rise and shine every year! See you on the sets soon. “

The two actors will soon be seen together again with their new film “Ganpath”.

