ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Tiger Shroff flaunts shirtless beef in new monochrome photo

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Action star Tiger Shroff posted a picture flaunting perfect washboard abs and beefed-up body in his latest picture on Instagram Story.

In the image, Tiger stands shirtless in shorts. He preferred to let his sculpted hulk to the talking rather than caption the picture.

On the work front, Tiger will next be seen in the action drama “Ganapath”, co-starring Kriti Sanon. The film is set in a post-pandemic dystopian era. The film has been planned as the first film of a franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor will also be seen in the second installment of his 2014 debut film Heropanti. The second installment, to be directed by Ahmed Khan, will co-star Tara Sutaria, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Tiger in the 2019 release, “Student Of The Year 2”.

–IANS

dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleED summons Karisma Kapoor’s cousin Armaan Jain in money laundering case
Next articleSidharth Malhotra-Rashmika Mandanna begin ‘Mission Majnu’ shoot
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff reunite for 'Ganapath'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Kriti Sanon was on Wednesday confirmed as the lead actress of the upcoming action film Ganapath, opposite Tiger Shroff. This...
Read more
News

Nidhhi Agerwal: I have had my moments of self doubt

Glamsham Editorial - 0
South actress Nidhhi Agerwal says that there have been so many times when she has faced moments of self doubt
Read more
News

Tiger Shroff drops a sneak peek of his leading lady in the upcoming blockbuster, ‘Ganapath’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Ganapath teaser shows his leading lady's back in a silhouette in a dystopian wasteland. The teaser promises to be a mega-budget, big screen experience the audience has been waiting for.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Kareena Kapoor Crysta IVF Redcliffe Lifesciences

Kareena Kapoor to endorse a fertility & pregnancy care brand

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kareena Kapoor: While I have been lucky to conceive naturally, there are millions out there, who aren’t able to conceive naturally...

Abhay Deol feels Bandra Film Festival will help indie filmmakers

Why Gurmeet Choudhary is emotional about his new horror film 'The...

Jonita Gandhi: It's always fun working with Badshah

Parvin Dabas on reintroducing 'panja' professionally

Utsav Sarkar, Ayushi Gupta & Prasad Mali get set for ‘The...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021