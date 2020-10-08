Advtg.
Tiger Shroff: I can never match up to my father

By Glamsham Editorial
Tiger Shroff: I can never match up to my father 1
Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Actor Tiger Shroff says his father, actor Jackie Shroff, is his hero and adds that he can never match up to dad.

“A father is every child’s icon. Every kid looks up to his father and wants to become like him. I feel blessed that this is my reality. Since childhood, I have always admired my dad and have been his biggest fan. I look up to my dad like no other. He is indeed my hero,” said Tiger.

“My aim in life is to live for my family and give them 10 times the love and affection that they showered on me throughout my life. I can never match up to my father, but I hope someday I am able to make him proud,” added the actor in a video message during an episode of “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs”.

Jackie was on set of the show where he reminisced the time when he used to travel back and forth for long outdoor schedules.

“When you have a child, spending time with him or her is a different level of excitement altogether. I remember, when I was shooting an outdoor sequence within the country, be it Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, wherever I might be, if there was an evening flight, I made it a point that I board it and come back home at the end of the day to my son and my family,” said Jackie.

“While the schedule was extremely hectic, I was happy to do it because as a father it’s my duty and obligation and heartiest desire to spend quality time with my child, play with him and be as involved in his life. As fathers, I believe spending time with your child is of utmost importance. While this was my thing, my dear friend Anil Kapoor’s wife took inspiration and pushed him to do likewise and that banter turned into a fun memory that we share,” he added.

Jackie also has a daughter, Krishna.

