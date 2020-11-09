Tiger Shroff pulls off continuous backflips despite injury

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Bollywood action star and fitness icon Tiger Shroff stunned fans by doing continuous backflips despite a back injury.

Tiger posted a Monday motivation video on Instagram. In the clip, a shirtless Tiger is seen doing continuous backflips in green yoga pants.

Alongside the image, he wrote: “Not full speed yet…but not bad for an injured body…#mondaymotivation.”

Advtg.

Last week, Tiger announced he is gearing up to star in an action film set in a post-pandemic, dystopian era. He had shared a teaser motion poster that goes with the theme of the film, titled “Ganapath” and wrote on Instagram: “This one is special for me, and especially for you guys! Presenting #Ganapath — get ready for more action, thrill and entertainment!”

The teaser has a dialogue by Tiger that goes: “Jab aapan darta hai nah tab apan bohot marta hai (when I get scared, I bash up a lot).”

The action-packed thriller is helmed by director Vikas Bahl, who directed “Queen” and “Super 30” in the past.

Advtg.

–IANS

dc/vnc