Tiger Shroff redefines trust with new stunt

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Bollywood actor and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff has given a new meaning to the word trust, with his new jaw-dropping stunt.

Tiger posted a video on Instagram. In the clip, a person is seen standing on a tall box holding a piece of sponge cube by his mouth. Tiger does a flying kick and touches the cube without hurting the individual.

“Trust game,” wrote Tiger as caption.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor has a slew of films lined up including “Ganapath”, co-starring Kriti Sanon. He will also be seen in the second instalment of his 2014 debut film “Heropanti”.

–IANS

dc/vnc