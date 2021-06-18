Tiger Shroff, Remo D’Souza, Jackky Bhagnani spotted at a studio; what’s cooking?

Adv.

The tinsel town has been abuzz ever since Producer Jackky Bhagnani, actor Tiger Shroff and choreographer-director Remo D’Souza were recently spotted at a studio in Mumbai. The talks are rife that the successful trio can be coming together for Jackky’s label Jjust Music’s upcoming song or is there a new project on the cards?

Each time Jackky Bhagnani, one of the youngest producers of the industry, comes with a new project, the excitement around the announcement picks up.

The producer also recently announced a movie inspired by the mythological tale of Mahabharata featuring the story of Karna, an unsung hero. Jackky Bhagnani, the young and dynamic producer is all set to bankroll the project along with Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banner of Pooja Entertainment. Although the casting has not been announced yet, the fans have been anticipating the release of the project which is set to release in 5 languages simultaneously.

The producers are currently finalising shoot schedule, locations, budgets and starcast.

Another one of Jackky’s visionary projects, Tiger Shroff -Vikas Bahl’s upcoming film, ‘Ganpath’, which is said to be a film based on boxing and underground MMA will start shootings soon. ‘Bell Bottom’ too is in post shoot process currently after Jackky marked it as the first film to have completed its shooting amid the pandemic in the UK following all precautions.

Now, what brings Tiger-Remo-Jackky together stays a mystery but we are rooting for a Jjust Music new track with Tiger’s killer moves, Remo’s steps and Jackky leading it all.