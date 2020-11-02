Advtg.
Tiger Shroff reveals how he burns cake calories

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Bollywood action star and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff has shared how he burns cake calories in a new video on social media.

Tiger posted a string of videos on Instagram. In the clips, he is seen doing high jumps.

He captioned the first clip: “Some speed drill for my fat a**”

The “Baaghi” star captioned the second clip as “burning that (cake emoji) off.”

In the third video, where he is seen racing other men. “Nice try boyzz,” he wrote.

Tiger will soon start working on the action drama “Baaghi 4”, as well as the sequel to his debut film, “Heropanti”. He will be shooting across 25 countries in all for the two films. The shooting of “Heropanti 2” is expected to start in December.

“Baaghi 4” will be directed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Ahmed Khan, who earlier helmed “Baaghi ” and “Baaghi 3”.

–IANS

dc/vnc

