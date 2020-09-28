Home Bollywood News

Tiger Shroff shares flying kick video after injury

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff stunned fans with his new Instagram video, where he is seen pulling off a flying kick after his recent njury.

“Feels good to fly again after injury. Hope you guys have an unbelievable week and make the unbelievable believable! #YouAreUnbelievable,” he wrote as the caption.

Recently Tiger, who is also a fitness enthusiast, flaunted his well-chiselled body on social media.

Advtg.

Earlier this month, the young actor also made his debut as a singer with the single, “Unbelievable”. The video, helmed by “Student Of The Year 2” director Punit Malhotra, shows Tiger as a hotel staff member romancing a colleague. Introducing the song, Tiger has spoken of how he was influenced by Michael Jackson while growing up.

–IANS

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleCBI: We are conducting probe into Sushant case professionally
Next articleSona Mohapatra: The men in film land only stick to milk and biscuits?

Related Articles

News

Yash Raj Films started in a small room of Rajkamal Studios… more on 50 years of YRF

Glamsham Editorial - 0
On the completion of 50 years of Yash Raj Films (YRF), Chairman and filmmaker Aditya Chopra penned a note for his late...
Read more
News

Check out: Tiger Shroff flaunts his 8-pack washboard abs

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Action star and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff flaunts his well-chiselled body in his latest social media post. Toger's new...
Read more
News

Tiger Shroff unveils debut single as singer

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Tiger Shroff has unveiled his debut song, Unbelievable. The young action star says singing has been his most challenging and fulfilling...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Tiger Shroff shares flying kick video after injury 1

What's the status of Sushant probe? Maha minister asks CBI

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep. Sep 28 (IANS) Claiming that the probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has gone silent, a Maharashtra minister...
Mariah Carey reveals she recorded a secret rock album in the '90s

Mariah Carey reveals she recorded a secret rock album in the...

Tiger Shroff shares flying kick video after injury 2

Indywood Talent Hunt International 2020 to be conducted online

ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club rope in the ravishing Amika Shail for Gandii Baat Season 5

ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club rope in the ravishing Amika Shail for...

Iconic dialogues of Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal from the first season of Mirzapur

Iconic dialogues of Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal from the...

Tiger Shroff shares flying kick video after injury 2

Farhan Akhtar opens up on 'vitriolic news reporting'

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks