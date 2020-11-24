Advtg.
Tiger Shroff shares glimpse of early photoshoot

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Bollywood action star and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff has shared a picture from his very first photoshoot.

Tiger shared the monochrome motion picture on Instagram, with the caption: “Fresh outta school…one of my first shoots…not much changed…other than the facial hair #eyesontheprize.”

The actor often shares videos of his martial arts practice and gym workouts, besides selfies, on social media.

On the work front, he will next be seen in “Ganapath”, in a tough and rugged avatar. The action film set in a post-pandemic dystopian era. Shooting for the project will begin in 2021.

The film produced by Jackky Bhagnani is planned as the first film of a franchise.

–IANS

dc/vnc

