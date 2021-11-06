HomeBollywoodNews

Tiger Shroff shoots for 'Ganapath' UK schedule

Action star Tiger Shroff has started filming for the UK shoot schedule for the upcoming film 'Ganapath'.

By Glamsham Bureau
Action star Tiger Shroff has started filming for the UK shoot schedule for the upcoming film ‘Ganapath’. Tiger posted a video on Instagram. The clip seems to be taken from the upcoming film, where the actor is seen doing some high octane action stunts.

“God aur janta, apan aaj dono ke aashirwad se shuru kar raha hai #Ganapath ka UK schedule,” he wrote as the caption.

‘Ganapath’ has been blocked as a Christmas release and will hit the screens on December 23, 2022.

The film, which also stars Kriti Sanon, is directed by by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani.

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present ‘Ganapath’ in association with Good Co.

Source@tigerjackieshroff
