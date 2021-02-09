ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Tiger Shroff drops a sneak peek of his leading lady in the upcoming blockbuster, ‘Ganapath’

Ganapath teaser shows his leading lady's back in a silhouette in a dystopian wasteland. The teaser promises to be a mega-budget, big screen experience the audience has been waiting for.

By Glamsham Editorial
Tiger Shroff drops a sneak peek of his leading lady in the upcoming blockbuster, 'Ganapath'
Tiger Shroff drops a sneak peek of his leading lady in the upcoming blockbuster, 'Ganapath'
ADVERTISEMENT

The Vikas Bahl directorial which was announced a few months ago with great fanfare and the viral first look of Tiger Shroff is on the verge of choosing its leading lady.

Tiger Shroff dropped a tantalising teaser on social media with a dialogue in his husky voice, “Hmm…Apun bhi wait kar raha hai ki kab mudegi”, which took the fans and media by surprise.

The teaser shows his leading lady’s back in a silhouette in a dystopian wasteland. The teaser promises to be a mega-budget, big screen experience the audience has been waiting for.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those waiting for the biggest action explosion of 2022, will know soon who will be setting the screen on fire with her magnetism opposite Tiger. Rumours are that Tiger’s co-star is already training hard to pull off sensational action sequences.

The countdown has truly begun for the big reveal!

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment presents in association with Good Co. A Pooja Entertainment and Good Co. production ‘Ganapath’. Directed by Vikas Bahl. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani. Set to release in 2022.

Check out the teaser of Ganapath below:
ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleBigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin reunites with her love Aly Goni, JasLy fans are super happy
Next articleSajid Khan wants fans to call him Sajid-Wajid: 'I am no one without him'
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Fashion and Lifestyle

Tiger Shroff’s pool picture flaunts his perfect washboard abs

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood action hero Tiger Shroff showcased his perfectly chiseled body on social media on Sunday. Tiger posted the picture on Instagram, where he posed in...
Read more
News

The Indian OTT war: What’s good, what’s not

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ have competition. Even as these established players expand their presence in the Indian market through innovations in content...
Read more
News

Tiger Shroff shares his flying kick woes

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Action star and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff on Thursday shared that flying kicks, something that he aces, look easy on...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Jacqueline Fernandez: I spend an hour doing the house chores

Glamsham Editorial - 0
By Yashika MathurMumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez, who recently moved house, admits she indulges in household chores, too, in between her...

Sajid Khan wants fans to call him Sajid-Wajid: 'I am no...

Jasmin Bhasin on Aly Goni: Hope it blossoms into something more...

Somy Ali: Made tons of mistakes in the search for true...

Vaani Kapoor with Ayushmann Khurrana, Abhishek Kapoor Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Vaani Kapoor wants to do more films that celebrate women

Bollywood writers Siddharth-Garima directorial debut Saale Aashiq

Bollywood writers Siddharth-Garima to make directorial debut

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021