Tiger Shroff set to start shooting Heropanti 2

Tiger Shroff made his debut into bollywood with the film, Heropanti; is all set to start shoot for the sequel of the film where the actor began his journey.

By Glamsham Editorial
Tiger Shroff - Heropanti 2
Tiger Shroff made his debut into bollywood with the film, Heropanti. Now the actor is all set to start shoot for the second part of the film where the actor began his journey.

A source close to the actor shared, “There’s a great news for all of Tiger’s fans, he is starting his prep for his shoot of the sequel to his much loved debut film, Heropanti. He will start with the readings of the script soon, he has been preparing for the shoot, going on zoom calls and brain storming for ideas so he’s broadly just focusing on the project now.”

The source added, “Tiger has been getting super nostalgic because he just remembers the time he was starting out, working so hard for his debut and all the nervousness he felt but the way he was welcomed and the love he received after Heropanti, makes him motivated to work harder for this one.”

Tiger Shroff has been loved ever since his debut film where he won the hearts of everyone in the audience with his smooth dance moves, killer stunts and his abs while he played the sweetest love struck hero.

The multi-talented actor has come a long way and is one the most established names of the industry as he has proven the best in whichever field he forays from action, dancing, singing to his good-looks.

Tiger Shroff has multiple franchises as he will be seen next in Heropanti 2 and Baaghi 4.

