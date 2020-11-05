Advtg.
Bollywood News

Tiger Shroff to star in action film set in post-pandemic world

By Glamsham Editorial
Tiger Shroff to star in action film set in post-pandemic world 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Actor Tiger Shroff is set to star in an action film set in a post-pandemic, dystopian era.

Sharing a teaser motion poster that goes with the theme of the film, titled “Ganapath”, Tiger wrote on Instagram: “This one is special for me, and especially for you guys! Presenting #Ganapath — get ready for more action, thrill and entertainment!”

The teaser has a dialogue by Tiger that goes: “Jab aapan darta hai nah tab apan bohot marta hai (when I get scared, I bash up a lot).”

Advtg.

The action-packed thriller is helmed by director Vikas Bahl, who directed “Queen” and “Super 30” in the past.

“Ganapath” is planned as the first film of a franchise.

“This film is different for me from the rest of the films I’ve done till date because of the character I play,” said the “Baaghi” actor.

Advtg.

Added Bahl: “It’s a challenge to pull off the scale for a script that is set-up in a futuristic world,” he said.

“I look at Tiger as a global star. He has all the potential and every ingredient that makes him unique and sets him apart. His films have slick action with an international flavour that appeals to audiences all over the world,” said the film’s producer Jackky Bhagnani.

The shoot begins in mid 2021 and the film is scheduled to release in the following year.

Advtg.

–IANS

nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleRajeev Khandelwal: 'Naxalbari' is about war between Naxalities and industrialists
Next articleAussie players more rested ahead of their home series vs India

Related Articles

News

Tiger Shroff shares teaser of his upcoming action entertainer ‘Ganapath’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Pooja Entertainment's Ganapath is a futuristic action entertainer starring Tiger Shroff in association with Good Co.
Read more
IPL

Increasing Covid cases, Delhi pollution may impact DDCA elections

IANS - 0
By Qaiser Mohammad AliNew Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Even though Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh have put their weight behind a candidate of the...
Read more
News

Nidhhi Agerwal learns Tamil for new project

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Actress Nidhhi Agerwal, who is a popular name in Telugu cinema, is learning Tamil for her new project.Nidhhi has been...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Tiger Shroff to star in action film set in post-pandemic world 2

Maharashtra exhibitors wish they were given ample notice to reopen halls

Glamsham Editorial - 0
BY AHANA BHATTACHARYAMumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) With the government of Maharashtra announcing reopening of theatres across the state from November 5 with 50 per...
Tiger Shroff to star in action film set in post-pandemic world 3

Apurva Asrani on Poonam Pandey and Milind Soman pics: We are...

Cardi B smokes 3 at once cigarettes to cope with US Elections anxiety

Cardi B smokes 3 at once cigarettes to cope with US...

Tiger Shroff to star in action film set in post-pandemic world 4

Ecclestone takes four as Velocity blown away for 47

Tiger Shroff to star in action film set in post-pandemic world 5

Sanya Malhotra strikes a cool pose in hot pink

Tiger Shroff to star in action film set in post-pandemic world 6

Amitabh Bachchan: 'Virtual world has prospered in the times of the...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks