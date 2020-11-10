Advtg.
Tiger Shroff's Ganapath avatar unveiled

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Actor Tiger Shroff has shared the first look of his just-announced movie, Ganapath, teasing that he will be revisiting his tough and rugged avatar for the action film set in a post-pandemic dystopian era.

Tiger took to Twitter to share his look from the action thriller. The motion poster comes with buildings, with glaring red lights in the background. There is fire and smoke around him as he sits on a chair.

In the poster, Tiger seems to be looking at something intensely with a lit cigarette in his hand. He has kept his shirt unbuttoned, which gives a glimpse of his chiselled abs.

In the voiceover, Tiger said: “Jab apun darta hai na, tab apun bohot maarta hai (When I get scared, I hit a lot).”

“Yaaron ka yaar hu, dushmano ka baap hu (I am a friend of friends, and am my enemies’ worst foe),” Tiger wrote while sharing the motion poster.

The poster also revealed that the shooting for the project will begin in 2021.

Talking about the film, director Vikas Bahl said: “I am looking forward to working with one of the best action stars the audience has seen. I believe this film will truly tap into a Tiger nobody has ever seen before.”

The film produced by Jackky Bhagnani is planned as the first film of a franchise. The shoot will begin in mid 2021.

–IANS

sug/vnc

