Bollywood News

Tiger Shroff's mother teases a special project

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) There is a special project from actor Tiger Shroff in the offing, teased his mother.

Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff took to Instagram to share a picture of the “Baaghi” actor. In the picture, the actor is seen posing in front of the camera.

While sharing the photograph of Tiger, Ayesha wrote: ”Something SUPER special coming soon @tigerjackieshroff.”

Tiger also shared the image on Instagram Stories, writing: “Hello Stage…been a while.”

On the work front, he will next be seen in “Ganapath”, in a tough and rugged avatar. The action film set in a post-pandemic dystopian era. Shooting for the project will begin in 2021.

The film produced by Jackky Bhagnani is planned as the first film of a franchise.

–IANS

sug/vnc

