Tiger Shroff's soulful singing for the I for India concert is a must watch!

By Glamsham Editorial
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff’s soulful singing
The I for India concert saw the biggest names in Bollywood come together to raise money for GiveIndia.org.

One of the most surprising performances was delivered by the worlds youngest action star Tiger Shroff.

Fans of the actor got to witness a whole new side of him as he flaunted his singing prowess. Tiger wowed the audience with vocal skills as he crooned not one but two popular songs.

‘Theher Ja’ from October and the yesteryear classic ‘Roop Tera Mastana’ were the songs of Tiger’s choice. The actor sang his heart out but had sunglasses on Tiger felt shy.

The actor stunned the audience as he showed off his skills to the point where fans want him to come up with his own single and also to sing in his forthcoming films.

On the work front, Tiger’s recent release Baaghi 3 was a box office hit and saw the actor take action to the next level as he battled against a nation. The actor will next be seen in the sequel of Heropanti which will release in 2021.

