Tisca Chopra’s ‘Fear 1.0’ look to keep you hooked

Adv.

Tisca Chopra had shared a pic from the shoot of her upcoming Disney+ Hotstar show ‘Fear 1.0’, and it had gone viral all over. People had loved how authentic and natural her makeup was of the bruise marks and cuts. Now, she has shared another look of her from the show and also revealed the name of her character.

In the pic, it seems like Tisca Chopra is hiding from something, and is taking a sneak peek through the window. Along with the pic, she wrote, “Will #Avni revolutionise this sleepy town or will digging up the past lead to dangerous consequences? Face your Fear .. out soon on Disney+Hotstar @disneyplushotstarvip #streamingsoon #newseries #comingsoon (sic).” Have a look:

Already looks interesting, doesn’t it? Tisca Chopra also revealed on the post that her character is called Avni on the show. Fear 1.0 is on the shooting floors now in the suburbs of Mumbai and will be ready for release soon.