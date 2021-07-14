When Tisca Chopra returned to films with Irrfan Khan!

Adv.

Tisca Chopra recently hosted a new episode of her popular chat show Tête-à-Tête with Tisca Chopra with Pankaj Tripathi. The two were discussing how acting for the stage is different from acting for the camera, and Tisca Chopra just couldn’t stop herself from sharing a hilarious anecdote of the legendary Irrfan Khan.

During the show, Tisca Chopra revealed that she didn’t start her career in theatre. After doing her first film, then she went and did theatre properly for over 5 years. It was only after that when she was returning to films in a big way and that too with a film alongside Irrfan Khan called Qissa that this hilarious conversation happened.

“I was shooting this film with Irrfan called Qissa. I had done 5 years of theatre and then I was returning to films with this movie. Irrfan started telling me, ‘Why are you acting so loudly?’ That’s when I realised that I was overexpressing. Then I had to take some time to recalibrate myself for the camera,” Tisca Chopra said while talking about how performing on stage is mighty different from performing in front of the camera.

Tisca Chopra went on to also say that in theatre actors often have to be mouthing the dialogues loudly so that even the last row of the auditorium can listen to the conversation. However, while shooting for a film, actors are usually asked to be mouthing the dialogues as per the positioning and placement of the character to which the dialogue is being said.

Well, Irrfan Khan was one of the finest actors who had excelled both, in theatres and in films, in equal measures. Such words of advice coming for such a legend indeed meant a lot to Tisca Chopra, which she remembers even after so many years.