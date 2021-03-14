ADVERTISEMENT
Tisca Chopra unveils cover of new book

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Bollywood actress and author, Tisca Chopra, unveiled the cover of her second book “What’s up with me” on Sunday.

Actress took to Instagram to share the cover of the book and captioned it: “Thrilled to unveil the cover of my latest book — a friendly, practical and empathetic guide for pre-teen girls and their parents.”

Explaining what the book is about, she continued to write: “The book demystifies puberty and all the angst it brings, in a fun yet relatable way, while explaining the biology and science behind it all. Stay tuned for more information and insights from the book!”

This is Tisca’s second book as an author. Her maiden venture was a book titled “Acting Smart: Your Ticket To Showbiz”.

