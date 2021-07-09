Tisca Chopra donates rice packets to theatre workers

Adv.

Actress Tisca Chopra has distributed packets of rice to theatre workers in the interior regions of Maharashtra.

“Theatres have been shut for quite some time and these theatre workers are suffering. They’re not able to manage basic necessities. Therefore, we at Tisca’s Table decided to donate rice packets for these people,” the actress said.

She added, “We had done it in Mumbai theatres last week, and now we are trying and reaching out to the interior parts of Maharashtra as well. The plan is to spread this campaign to as many states as possible. We are initially targeting smaller towns like Raipur, Bhilai, Akola and Yavatmal.”