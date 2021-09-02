HomeBollywoodNews

Title track of Pawan Kalyan's 'Bheemla Nayak' released

By Glamsham Bureau
Hyderabad, Sep 2 (IANS) On actor-politician Pawan Kalyan’s birthday, the title track of his upcoming film ‘Bheemla Nayak’ was released on Thursday.

Pawan, who plays the titular role in the film, is introduced with high style quotient in the track. A traditional and folk singer is seen introducing Pawan Kalyan’s character and the history of his family starting from his grandfather. Another unique thing about the song is S. Thaman and his music band can be seen composing and singing the song in the thick jungle.

The lyrics of the track are written by Ramajogayya Sastry. Ram Miriyala, Sri Krishna and Prithvi Chandra croon the number with high pitched vocals.

The film, which also stars actor Rana Daggubati in a power-packed role, is scheduled to release on January 12, 2022.

–IANS

ym/kr

