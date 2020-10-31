Advtg.
Bollywood News

Tobey Maguire, Jennifer Meyer officially end marriage

By Glamsham Editorial
Tobey Maguire, Jennifer Meyer officially end marriage
Los Angeles, Oct 31 (IANS) Hollywood star Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer had first separated in 2016, and now the jewellery designer has filed for divorce from the actor.

Meyer filed for divorce from the “Spider-Man” star on Wednesday, reports people.com. In October 2016, a source had said that the couple had “been living separate lives for a while”.

“They have completely different interests and haven’t seemed to be connecting,” the source had said at the time. He’s extremely private and prefers to stay home, and she’s very social and has tons of girlfriends. They haven’t been happy together for a long time, but they are great parents and they love their children,” the source said.

Meyer and Maguire have 11-year-old son Otis and 13-year-old daughter Ruby.

The couple seemed to have remained friends. A source had said in December 2017 that their relationship was doing “much better”, but that they still were “definitely not reconciling”.

In 2018, Maguire attended the opening of Meyer’s jewellery store in Los Angeles and posed for photos with her.

In June, Meyer wished Maguire a happy Father’s Day on Instagram, calling the actor her “best friend”.

The two got married in 2007.

–IANS

nn/vnc

