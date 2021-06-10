Did you know of Loki’s rollercoaster journey

Adv.

God of Mischief, Thor’s brother, the ‘anti-hero’ – Loki has been known by several names over the years, but not many may know of his rollercoaster journey through the ‘Series from Marvel’ so far. He’s now appearing in his very own series ‘Loki’, but it all started way back when Thor was chosen as the next king of Asgard. Already angry about this, Loki was further infuriated to know that he is the son of Laufey of the Frost Giants, and the illegitimate child of Asgard’s king.

A landmark event in his journey so far, was stealing the Tesseract from S.H.I.E.L.D. for Thanos, which he used to open a wormhole in New York City, sending the Chitauri invasion to Earth. Avengers managed to salvage the situation, but Loki was sent straight to Asgard prison. Out of the six movies he has appeared in so far, Loki was seen pretending to team up with his brother in ‘Thor: The Dark World’ so they could team up and defeat the Dark Elves.

True to his alternative name, the God of Mischief even faked his own death and pretended to be Odin so he could be crowned the King of Asgard. Jump to ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, Loki was forced to reveal himself so that he could team up with Thor and defeat his sister Hela.

In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, Loki was killed by Thanos’ hand, but when the Avengers went back in time to fight Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, he managed to retrieve the Tesseract and escape custody.

With his trademark qualities of being stubborn and unpredictable, get set to find out what’s next in store for the God of Mischief in Loki, now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.