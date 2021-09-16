Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga partner for specials with ViacomCBS

- Advertisement -

New York, Sep 16 (IANS) Ninety-five-year-old Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s second and final collaborative album ‘Love for Sale’ will be broadcast in three different specials on CBS, MTV Entertainment Group, and Paramount+.

The three-special series were announced in lieu of Bennett and Gaga’s partnership with ViacomCBS.

Among them is Bennett’s return to the ‘MTV Unplugged’ franchise that gave his career a major comeback boost, this time with Gaga, reports Vareity.com

The first special will be ‘One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’, to air on CBS the Sunday of Thanksgiving weekend.

The hour-long show is the filmed rendering of the two concerts the pair did at Radio City Music Hall in August, as Bennett’s final public performances, the first night of which coincided with his 95th birthday. The show will be available for streaming on Paramount+.

The second special is ‘MTV Unplugged: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga’, pegged for winter with no confirmed air date yet. The show was filmed with an intimate studio audience in New York City around the time of August’s Radio City Music Hall performances. That show played a major role in Bennett’s career almost three decades ago when his first ‘MTV Unplugged’ special was turned into a surprise-hit 1994 album that went on to win the 1995 Grammy for album of the year.

Bobby Campbell, Gaga’s manager, said, “MTV has been part of Tony Bennett’s story since the ’90s and has been the home to some of the most iconic Lady Gaga moments consistently over her career. We are proud to partner with ViacomCBS to bring the experience of ‘Love For Sale’ to the world across platforms and generations.”

“Tony Bennett’s resurgence began in the ’90s with his ‘MTV Unplugged’ and it’s timely that the last chapter ends on the same note,” said Bennett’s son and longtime manager, Danny Bennett to Variety.com.

Last in the three-special series will be a documentary, ‘The Lady and the Legend’, available exclusively via Paramount+, also with a premiere date yet to be announced. Described as providing “an intimate look into a beautiful friendship and musical partnership that transcends generations,” the special will include footage from the making of the ‘Love for Sale’ album as well as their first full-length collaboration, 2014’s ‘Cheek to Cheek’, and going back to their first fruitful meeting in 2011.

The partnership will also include a series of music video premieres, including the MTV debut of a clip for the ‘Love for Sale’ album’s title track on September 17. The ‘Love for Sale’ album arrives via the label partnership of Columbia Records/Interscope, on October 1 and includes solo tracks from both artistes as well as duets.

–IANS

eka/kr