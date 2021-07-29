Top five TV shows which got renewed for more seasons

Adv.

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Television shows are often loved by all, but few have managed to maintain their popularity. However, some TV shows are continuing their hold on audience by coming back with two or three seasons or even more.

Here is a list of top shows which have come back with more than one season to entertain their fans.

1. Kuch Rang Ke Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi

The show started with its first season in February 2016 that ended in August 2017. It was followed by second season in September 2017. Now the show is back with its third season.

Cast: Shaheer Shaikh, Erica Fernandes and Supriya Pilgaonkar

Produced by Yash and Mamta Patnaik, the show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

The story revolves around a loving couple Dev and Sonakshi and their changing dynamics about relationship with time.

2. Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya

Its first season was aired on Star Plus in December 2009 with Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behl and ended in 2012. Now the show is running with season 2 on Star Bharat.

Cast: Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behl

The show is produced by Director’s Kut Production -Rajan Shahi along with Pearl Grey.

Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2 revolves around the life of Pratigya essayed by Pooja Gor.

3. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya

While the first season of this show began in 2010 and went off air in 2017, the second season began in 2020 on Star Plus.

Cast of First season: Rupal Patel and Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Sneha Jain and Harsh Nagar.

Producers: Rashmi Sharma and Pawan Kumar

It is a complete family drama that revolves around the relationship of mother-in-law and daughter-in-law.

4. Sasural Simar Ka

This show which began back in 2011, wrapped up in 2018. Now it is going on with second season on Colors TV.

Cast of first season: Dipika Kakar, Avika Gor and Manish Raisinghan.

Cast of second season: Radhika Muthukumar and Avinash Mukherjee

Producers: Rashmi Sharma and Pawan Kumar Marut

It is a family drama which revolves around two sisters, Simar and Roli and their married life.

5. Balika Vadhu

The first season ran from July 2008 to July 2016. And now it is coming up with second season from August 9 on Colors.

Cast of first season: Avika Gor and Avinash Mukherjee

Cast of second season: Shreya Patel and Vansh Sayani

The story is about child marriage with different dimensions.

–IANS

