Tovino Thomas to play superhero in Netflix film 'Minnal Murali'

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Tovino Thomas will be seen playing a superhero in the upcoming Malayalam Netflix film ‘Minnal Murali’. The actor says he has been attached and committed to the character of Minnal Murali from the very beginning.

Tovino said: “I’ve been attached and committed to the character of Minnal Murali from the very beginning. I spent all my time communicating with my director to ensure the best possible outcome and immense amounts of work went into creating ‘Minnal Murali’.”

- Advertisement -

He said that he learnt a lot and is grateful that during these strange times, people can still appreciate cinema from the comfort of their homes through Netflix.

Tovino said: “I hope everyone who watches the film loves ‘Minnal Murali’ just as much as I do.”

- Advertisement -

‘Minnal Murali’ is produced by Weekend Blockbusters (Sophia Paul) and the film is directed by Basil Joseph.

Tovino will star as the superhero ‘Minnal Murali’, which is a story of an ordinary man-turned-superhero Murali, who is struck by a bolt of lightning, which bestows him with special powers.

- Advertisement -

Director Basil Joseph said: “We wanted to create a superhero that people could relate to and connect with on an emotional level. Though the essence of a superhero movie is the action, our genuine efforts were focused on having a strong narrative that could stand on its own while backing the action.”

The film also stars Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan and Aju Varghese in pivotal roles. Giving fans the chance to meet their new favourite superhero, the film will premiere with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English.

Talking about the production of the film Sophia Paul from Weekend Blockbusters said, “As a producer, this was my most challenging yet gratifying experience. I am proud of this journey. We brought together the best team of actors, technicians and platforms for the rise of this ‘local’ superhero – Minnal Murali.

“This superhero movie transcends languages, as at the core, it’s a human story of emotions and circumstances. I am thrilled and proud of Minnal Murali.”

Pratiksha Rao, Director, Films and Licensing, Netflix India added: “Malayalam cinema has gripped the audiences with innovative storytelling and incredible filmmaking craft.”

–IANS

dc/kr