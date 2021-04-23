The trailer of ‘Radhe’ cements Salman Khan’s position

Adv.

Audiences have eagerly been awaiting Salman Khan’s big Eid release, ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’, ever since the big-ticket film was announced. The trailer of the highly anticipated entertainer, presented by Salman Khan Films in association with Zee Studios and directed by Prabhu Deva, was finally launched yesterday and in minutes went on to break records.

The trailer of the extravaganza headlined by Salman Khan also starring Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles, offered audiences everything they hoped for in a masala entertainer; the signature dialogues, hi-octane action, music and drama.

Not only did ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ become the fastest Bollywood trailer to reach 100k likes, which it did in a record time of 10 minutes within its upload but also established a benchmark viewership of 30 million views in 12 hours on all platforms.

If that wasn’t all, the trailer trended on the number 1 position on YouTube within 4 hours of its release and has maintained the same position since.

‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ is presented by Salman Khan Films in association with ZEE Studios, produced by Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Private Limited. The movie releases in theatres and on ZeePlex and leading DTH operators on the 13th of May 2021 on the occasion of Eid.