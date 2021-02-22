Tripti Dimri recalls Karan Johar’s advice

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 22: Actress Tripti Dimri recalls how one of the best advice she has received in her career so far came from filmmaker Karan Johar.

“On my first meeting with K Jo he said to me, ‘don’t ever restrict yourself, try picking different genres and different roles, so that you keep growing as an actor’. It was a beautiful piece of advice. I think it i best if we as actors keep challenging ourselves,” Triptii said.

After a small role in the film Poster Boy in 2017, she gained visibility with her role in the romantic tragedy Laila Majnu the next year. However, it was her role in the OTT-released horror thriller Bulbbul last year that won her critical appreciation too, along with popularity.

Tripti Dimri celebrates her birthday with special people on Tuesday. “I like to celebrate my birthday with people who are extremely important. Last year I was at home but this year I can’t go home since workshops for upcoming projects are on. I think I am going to be with my friends. I am not a party person so we will mostly go somewhere outside Mumbai and spend a few days away from the hustle-bustle of the city,” she said.

Recalling the raving reaction she got for Bulbbul, Tripti said, “Bulbbul has definitely changed me as a person. I got to learn a lot from the film and from the people who were a part of that beautiful journey. Bulbbul made me realize that we criticize ourselves too much and hardly accept our true selves. The character made me realize the importance of self love.”