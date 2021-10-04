Trupti Khamkar talks about playing a naive girl in 'Girgit'

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Comedian and actress Trupti Khamkar has shared screen space with Vidya Balan in ‘Tumhari Sulu’ and now she will be seen as ‘Mahi Varghese’ in the upcoming series ‘Girgit’. She is playing the character of a naive girl. Trupti reveals that she had a ball of a time playing the character.

Speaking about her role Trupti shares: “‘Mahi’ is a mixture of what I am for real and what I would love to be if I was a weirder and a crazy person. Talking about the story all I can tell you is that it is how a sweet person becomes street smart to make their life better.”

Interestingly, Trupti has a hilarious reason why she said yes to this character. “I have been playing a maid for all these years and finally somebody saw me for who I was – a girl who is sweet and someone who wears dresses in real life. Also, I loved the script. It is a dream for an actor to be a part of a story like this. So, it was a straight-up yes for me.”

Trupti is known for movies like ‘Tumhari Sulu’ and ‘Gadhedo: Donkey’. ‘Girgit’ will stream from the last week of October on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

