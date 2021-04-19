Tulsi Kumar feels blessed to have performed at Vaishno Devi shrine

Adv.

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Singer Tulsi Kumar performed at Vaishno Devi, and she says it was a blessing to be able to perform at the shrine during the ongoing festival of Navratras.

Also a part of the celebrations at Vaishno Devi this year are singers Daler Mehndi, Anuradha Paudwal, and Sukhwinder Singh.

“After lockdown, amid the situation we all are in, I am glad that I kickstarted with a performance at this holy place and sung my heart out for Goddess Durga,” said the singer, who performed on Sunday.

“During these tough times that we are facing right now, festivals bring us together, and not only do they serve as a sense of hope but also help us seek blessings from God while praying and hoping that things get better from here on,” she added.

“This is my small little attempt at giving to the people and also encouraging them to fight through this,” she said, encouraging people to be brave amidst the ongoing Covid pandemic.

–IANS

ym/vnc