Tumbbad inspires Anand Gandhi to surpass standards he set with the film

Advtg.

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Filmmaker Anand Gandhi has opened up on the possibility of a sequel to the acclaimed horror thriller Tumbbad, saying his work on the film is definitely over but he intends to make more films that surpass the standards he has set.

“The genre of horror invokes our deepest anxieties and prepares our minds to withstand the fears of the unknown. It’s inherently enthralling and highly stimulating, but when deployed well it can even become a tool of reflection and course correction,” Gandhi told IANS.

“My work on ‘Tumbbad’ is definitely over, but I do intend to make many more films that surpass the standards I have set for myself in my past work,” he added.

Advtg.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, “Tumbbad” is a period horror film. The films stars Sohum Shah as Vinayak Rao, who is in search for a hidden treasure in the 20th century British India village of Tumbbad, Maharashtra.

Gandhi, who served as the creative director, writer and one of the producers of the film, says with “Tumbbad” his ambition was to really achieve a piece of cinema that is as large as it is deep.

“We had to achieve this in unprecedented ways — chasing the weather, optimising budgets, creating a room for so many of us with very strong ideas to collaborate towards a singular vision. It was crucial for us to surpass our own standards every day and that made for some intense, if not impossible challenges, too,” he wrote.

Advtg.

Talking about his next, Gandhi is working on “Emergence”, based on the current times, it sheds light on life in the post-pandemic world.

–IANS

dc/vnc