Tunisha Sharma, all of 20, commits suicide on the sets of a TV serial

Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) TV actress Tunisha Sharma, who was on the cast of ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’, is no more. She was found dead on the sets of a TV serial in Vasai, Mumbai, on Saturday. According to media reports, she has committed suicide.

A police investigation has started but the reason behind this extreme step is still not clear.

The 20-year-old actress was active on social media hours before her death. She posted a picture of her with the caption: “Those who are driven by their Passion don’t stop.”

Tunisha started her career with ‘Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap’ and later featured in shows such as ‘Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat’, ‘Gabbar Poonchwala’, ‘Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh’, ‘Internet Wala Love’ and ‘Ishq Subhan Allah’.

The young actress had featured in films like ‘Fitoor’, ‘Baar Baar Dekho’, ‘Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh’, and ‘Dabangg 3’. She has also appeared in several music videos, notably ‘Pyaar Ho Jaayega’, ‘Nainon Ka Ye Rona’ and ‘Tu Baithe Mere Samne’.

