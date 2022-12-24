scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
BollywoodNews

Tunisha Sharma, all of 20, commits suicide on the sets of a TV serial

By Glamsham Bureau

Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) TV actress Tunisha Sharma, who was on the cast of ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’, is no more. She was found dead on the sets of a TV serial in Vasai, Mumbai, on Saturday. According to media reports, she has committed suicide.

A police investigation has started but the reason behind this extreme step is still not clear.

The 20-year-old actress was active on social media hours before her death. She posted a picture of her with the caption: “Those who are driven by their Passion don’t stop.”

Tunisha started her career with ‘Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap’ and later featured in shows such as ‘Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat’, ‘Gabbar Poonchwala’, ‘Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh’, ‘Internet Wala Love’ and ‘Ishq Subhan Allah’.

The young actress had featured in films like ‘Fitoor’, ‘Baar Baar Dekho’, ‘Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh’, and ‘Dabangg 3’. She has also appeared in several music videos, notably ‘Pyaar Ho Jaayega’, ‘Nainon Ka Ye Rona’ and ‘Tu Baithe Mere Samne’.

–IANS

ila/pgh

Previous article
Superheroes don't impress bees: Chris Pratt stung in the eye
Next article
'The Woman King', 'Maverick' lead Obama's favourite 2022 movies list
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Sidharth Shukla

Rubina Dilaik

Nora Fatehi

Ananya Panday

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US