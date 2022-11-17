Tusshar Kapoor prepped for days before donning the role of a cop in Maarrich

Tusshar Kapoor is all set to come back in a different avatar with his upcoming murder mystery, Maarrich. He is playing the role of a Senior Cop from Mumbai named Rajiv. It’s after 18 long years that Tusshar Kapoor is returning as a cop and in a different avatar on the silver screen. There is a lot of preparation he had to undergo to ensure he represents his character as close to a real life cop.

The film is Tusshar Entertainment House’s second outing after Akshay Kumar starrer, Laxmii. Tusshar Kapoor transformed and groomed himself in various ways to ace his role as a Senior Cop in the murder mystery. He not only took various workshops he also put on weight and worked on modulating his voice.

Speaking about his process of preparation for the film, he said, “I did a lot of preparation because I am playing a cop and a very different character compared to all the roles I’ve done earlier. I am playing a senior cop and he is a little overconfident, little brash, little too optimistic about himself and about the way he handles cases. At the same time, he is somebody who has an emotional core and he is also a family man, but he has his own sense of moralities and how he goes about this case is something that is very interesting in the film. I did some workshops to get into the skin of the character and I also gained, a couple of kilos to look like a realistic Mumbai Cop rather than a fit six-packed cop. I wanted to look real, so I gained around 10 pounds. For the dubbing of the film I did a voice modulation course to be able to bring some gravitas, base and heaviness to my voice, because this character has some age as compared to the kind of roles I’ve done in comedy films before.”

The film is helmed by Dhruv Lather and also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Rahul Dev, Anita Hassanandani and Dipannita Sharma in pivotal roles!

Tusshar Entertainment House Presents, in association with NH Studios, Maarrich is written and directed by Dhruv Lather, produced by Tusshar Kapoor, Narendra Hirawat, Shreyans Hirawat and co-produced by Girish Johar, Priyank V Jain. The film will release theatrically on 9th December 2022!