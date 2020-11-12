Advtg.
Tusshar Kapoor shares his Thursday thoughts

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Actor-producer Tussar Kapoor shared his Thursday thoughts in a new post on social media.

Tusshar posted a monochrome picture on Instagram dressed in a leather jacket, jeans and boots. He completed his look with sunglasses.

“Its funny how day by day, nothing changes, but when you look back, everything is different. #throwback #thursdaythoughts,” he captioned the image.

Tusshar returns to screen in the new Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmii, which he has also co-produced. The horror comedy released digitally earlier this week.

The film is a remake of the Tamil horror comedy, Muni 2: Kanchana, which Lawrence made in 2011. Starring Akshay, the Bollywood remake also features Kiara Advani, Ayesha Raza Mishra and Sharad Kelkar.

The film was earlier named as Laxmmi Bomb, but was renamed following suggestion of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The decision was taken by Akshay along with co-producers Shabinaa Khan and Tusshar when certain sections felt that the title was an insult to Goddess Laxmi and Hinduism.

Tusshar Kapoor shares his Thursday thoughts

