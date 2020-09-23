Home Bollywood News

TV actor Ajay Singh Chaudhary thrilled about digital debut

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Actor Ajay Singh Chaudhary, who was recently seen in the TV show Tenali Rama, made his digital debut in the Apoorva Lakhia-directed series Crackdown. Ajay feels OTT is an interesting space to work in.

“I am loving it because we got the script long back and we had a great time during the workshops,” he said.

“I have been doing television for almost 12 to 13 years and I never got a chance to grow my beard and hair! Then this role happened. I play a terriorist. Apoorva Lakhia sir was convinced about my look and he added a cut across my face. So, this look is very interesting for me,” he added.

Web shows often have bold content, and Ajay won’t shy away from taking such assignments up. “I will do anything and everything which I have selected to do. If the script demands then I will do it, but I am also sure that I will never choose any script which has no logic. To play a character, you need to give 100 percent and I will also do it. I don’t think so much about bold scenes or not. If the script requires it, I will do it,” he said.

–IANS

nn/vnc

