TV actress Leena Jumani talks about the decision that changed her life

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Popular television actress Leena Jumani has opened up on a decision she took which turned out to be life changing for her.
Leena, who started working at the Stock Market at a young age, recalls one phone call from Balaji Telefilms which changed her life.
Talking about the same, the actress recalled: “I was only 16 when I was offered an opportunity in the Gujarati Film industry. However, after my brief journey there, I started working at the Stock Market. I wanted to support my family as much as I could and I got a really good role at MCX, so I took it up. But my passion continued to be acting.”
“After a few years, I randomly shared my pictures with Balaji Telefilms for a show they were casting for, and I didn’t think I would get it. But by God’s grace, I got selected and was called for an audition. This decision turned out to be a life-changer for me and I must say I love working as an actor,” she added.
On the work front, Leena currently features in the Zee TV daily soap ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ where she plays the role of Tanu.
–IANS
abh/pgh