TV star Amir Ali: Breaking on-screen image important for me

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Television actor Amir Ali makes his digital debut with the web series Naxalbari, and he says that as an actor he always loves to find a new challenge and break his on-screen image of the good boy.

“At times breaking the on-screen image is a challenge and in this show, I have attempted that. Usually, I am offered happy, funny, or a romantic guy on-screen. I, though, tried to bring variety within that. But I wanted something absolutely different. Since I am making my digital debut with ‘Naxalbari’, I wanted to change my image too, I wanted to experiment,” Amir told IANS.

“I went through workshop and I also was trying to convince people that ‘main bhi shrewd, cunning, koi grey shade wala character mein act kar sakta hoon, mujhe try karo (I, too, can be the shrewd, cunning and grey shade character on screen, try me out)’. I went through a screen test before I bagged the role, but I am happy with the process. Because I have got what I wanted. I think for actors, not being complacent and finding our own challenges helps us to grow as performers,” mentioned the actor.

The story of the web series Naxalbari revolves around the Naxal movement, politics and industrial development. Directed by Partho Mitra, the show also features Satyadeep Mishra, Tina Datta, Sreejita Dey, and Shakti Anand. Naxalbari streams on the OTT platform Zee5.

