TV star Farnaz Shetty: I don't have to run the race just because everyone is

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Television actress Farnaaz Shetty says work, for her, has always meant taking on projects that make her happy.

Farnaz, who made her mark on television with shows such as “Ek Veer Ki Ardaas…Veera” and “Waaris”, is gearing up for her debut in Telugu films with “Rose Garden”.

“I understand there is too much hunger, dissatisfaction and unpleasantness in our industry. For me, whatever I do I want to be happy. I want to be satisfied with my own self and whatever I do, I want to give my 100 per cent without thinking of the result. I think if everybody keeps such a mindset, life will be easier and people won’t be harsh on themselves. Since I have studied psychology, I understand that I need to take care of my mental health. I keep reminding myself that I don’t have to run the race just because everyone is,” she tells IANS.

“As an actor, I am the kind of person who likes doing new things. It could be a web series or a film, it could be Telugu, Tollywood or Bollywood films. You don’t get many opportunities to play a different role and I am always up for it,” she adds.

“I always feel nothing goes waste. I was extremely naive when I started my career and have obviously grown as a person. I think whatever I have learnt in my past is coming in use today. No project is too small or too big for me. Every opportunity is a learning experience and a stepping stone towards success,” she says.

Farnaz says that it is important to prioritise while working.

“There is so much information and so much to do but one needs to know how and what to prioritise. For example, if I am doing something in the South and if my character needs to speak in Telugu and have a good physique, I will focus on those things and simultaneously keep polishing other things too,” she says.

–IANS

ym/vnc