Bollywood News

TV star Krystle D'souza is just 'phooling' around!

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) Television star Krystle D’souza looks stunning in a floral outfit, in a new picture that she has posted for her fans on social media.

Krystle posted the picture on Instagram, where she is seen sporting fiery red pants and a crop top. She completed her look with a floral jacket. The actress is seen posing with some flowers.

“Just PHOOLing around,” she wrote as the caption.

ADVERTISEMENT

Krystle rose to fame by portraying Jeevika Vadhera in the show “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai”. She was then seen in shows such as “Ek Nayi Pehchaan” and “Brahmarakshas” among many others.

The actress was last seen on the small screen in the show “Belan Wali Bahu”. She will also be seen in Rumy Jafry’s upcoming thriller film “Chehre”, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Khan.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleOMG ! Nora Fathehi wants to marry Taimur Ali Khan
Next articleSamsung Galaxy S21 series pricing leaked ahead of launch

Related Articles

News

Big B celebrates 45 mn Twitter followers with pic from 'Coolie' days

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter following now stands at 45 million. The actor celebrated the milestone with a throwback picture taken after...
Read more
News

Alia Bhatt mourns the loss of pet cat Sheeba

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Friday mourned the death of her pet cat Sheeba. The actress also shared a couple...
Read more
News

Amitabh Bachchan wishes fans a Merry Christmas today? Read On

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Amitabh Bachchan surprised fans by wishing them Merry Christmas on January 7. The actor then explained on social media that this is the date...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

TV star Krystle D'souza is just 'phooling' around! 1

Keerthy Suresh shares glimpse of first shoot for 2021

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Southern star Keerthy Suresh has shared a glimpse of her first shoot of the year. In a string of pictures...
TV star Krystle D'souza is just 'phooling' around! 2

K.Jo shares pics of his 'baby rappers'

TV star Krystle D'souza is just 'phooling' around! 2

Siddhant Chaturvedi shares his 'notes'

TV star Krystle D'souza is just 'phooling' around! 2

Kajol: 2021 will bring us nothing if we stay underconfident

TV star Krystle D'souza is just 'phooling' around! 2

When Kareena Kapoor missed her sister Karisma

TV star Krystle D'souza is just 'phooling' around! 2

Big B celebrates 45 mn Twitter followers with pic from 'Coolie'...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020