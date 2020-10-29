TV star Mudit Nayar says he never used a dating app

Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Television actor Mudit Nayar, who made his digital debut with the short film Driving Me Crazy opposite Tina Ahuja, says although the new-age love story revolves around an online dating app, in real life he met his wife through a friend and has never used an app to find love.

“Aparajita (his wife) and I met via a common friend and one thing led to another. When I met her, I instantly knew she was the one. I never used apps and I find it a bit difficult to relate to these things. Many of my friends use these apps. I feel it may be great to meet new people, but finding the love of your life is an altogether different experience. Maybe I am old school,” said Mudit, who has worked in TV shows like “Anamika”, “Yeh Hai Aashiqui”, “Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein”.

“Driving Me Crazy” is directed by Purnima Lamchhane and has released on the OTT platform Zee5.

Mudit feels OTT is the future. “The pandemic has been able to give a massive leap to the OTT platforms. I knew the writer-director Purnima as a journalist when she narrated the story. I was instantly attracted to the character and said yes to the film,” he recalled.

–IANS

